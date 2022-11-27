"A cross between a child and a frog" - WWE star hurls insults aimed at Rhea Ripley after WarGames

Former RAW Women's Champion Asuka had some harsh words for The Judgment Day member Rhea Ripley after their respective teams battled it out at Survivor Series WarGames.

Ripley proved to be the single most dominant competitor inside the structure. She crushed all members of Team Bianca with brute force and almost swung the tide in favor of her team. Last week, she also managed to win the advantage for the Bayley-led faction when she defeated Asuka in singles competition. The Japanese superstar, however, got her retribution inside WarGames as she neutralized Rhea with the Poison Mist.

Since the match, Asuka has initiated a series of tweets aimed at Ripley. In one such social media post, The Empress of Tomorrow mentioned that Ripley's face looked like a work of art after being sprayed with the Poison Mist. In another tweet, she called The Eradicator a 'kappa' - a Japanese monster that's a cross between a child and a frog.

Here's what the tweet read:

"The kappa is a monster in Japan. It is a cross between a child and a frog, and it lives in a river or a pond. It likes to eat fish and cucumbers and it pulls people into the water. But, if it loses water in the hole, it is believed to lose its supernatural power."

Rhea Ripley caught the attention of Bianca Belair

Although they were on opposing sides at WarGames, Rhea Ripley's brute strength managed to impress RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair.

In a post-match press conference, The EST of WWE mentioned that she was open to the prospect of locking horns with Ripley somewhere down the line. The two women have a history with Ripley also being the last woman to be eliminated by Belair when she won the Royal Rumble match back in 2021.

The WWE Universe has been clamoring to see Rhea Ripley back in the title picture. However, with the return of Becky Lynch, the main event scene in the RAW Women's division has taken an interesting turn.

