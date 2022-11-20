Former WWE manager Jim Cornette recently spoke about the new vicious side of Austin Theory this past week on RAW.

Theory lost his cool and snapped last week on the red brand, continuing to punish Dolph Ziggler after two A-Town Downs and forcing the ref to end the match on a disqualification. Later on in the night, he came out once again and laid waste to Seth "Freaking" Rollins after the latter had successfully defended his United States Championship against Finn Balor.

On a recent episode of Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, the wrestling veteran detailed that although WWE wanted to pivot Austin Theory's character, there was no need for the youngster to go through a string of losses to get there. He also mentioned that for a while, fans must have felt that the former Mr. Money in the Bank just couldn't get the job done inside the ring.

"I'm sure somebody pitched that he had too much too quick. So let's let him go on a losing streak and be foiled or whatever. We'll extricate him out of the Money in the Bank thing, not put him in the title picture. Then he'll get mad and snap," Cornette said. "I'm sure that's what they pitched and somebody probably liked that idea but there was no need for a prolonged period of, 'Let's just f**king humiliate this guy and beat him every time he comes out of the gate...' and then do this because now they've impressed on people for a period of time that this guy is just a doofus that loses." [From 2:33 - 3:41]

You can watch the full video here:

Austin Theory is proud of his performance on Monday Night RAW

After his nefarious actions on Monday Night RAW, Austin Theory took to social media to share his state of mind with the WWE Universe.

In a recent tweet, the rookie suggested that he did not regret his actions but was feeling better than he ever had.

Here's what Austin Theory tweeted:

"More alive than I’ve ever been 🚀"

With less than a week remaining for Survivor Series, it'll be interesting to see if the 25-year-old can manage to get himself an opportunity for the United States Championship.

Do you agree with Jim Cornette that Theory has taken too many losses in the last few months? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

