"A dream match of mine" - 33-year-old top WWE star disappointed after missing out on WrestleMania match with Charlotte Flair (Exclusive)

Charlotte Flair made her return on the final episode of WWE SmackDown in 2022 and won the SmackDown Women's Championship from Ronda Rousey.

However, Bianca Belair seems disappointed with The Queen's win, considering that she has potentially missed out on a dream match with her at WrestleMania 39.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Emily Mae of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Belair revealed her honest opinion on Flair's return and her latest title win:

"I was surprised and then she won the title and I was like, 'No, because I wanted to face you at WrestleMania and now I don't know if that's possible.' I was happy for her, add another title on her belt. She's the most decorated woman in WWE but selfishly, you know, I wanted to go against Charlotte at WrestleMania. That's a dream match of mine," said Bianca Belair [1:54-2:20]

Belair is currently in preparation to defend her RAW Women's Championship at the upcoming Royal Rumble premium live event. A win for The EST will almost guarantee that she will head into WrestleMania 39 as a champion.

However, a loss for Belair could open up her chances of switching to the blue brand and starting a feud with Flair over the SmackDown Women's Title.

Charlotte Flair recently opened up about her WWE return

Charlotte Flair recently opened up about her WWE return. Speaking in an interview with Joseph Staszewski of the New York Post, Flair detailed how overwhelmed she felt after her return.

The Queen further claimed that she never had a proper 'feel-good moment' in her career. She said:

“I was very overwhelmed. For me to get overwhelmed out there, I’m usually controlling the emotions and the pace and where I’m at. I was just like, I had never had that comeback moment," Flair said. "I never had that feel-good [moment]. Maybe when I won [at] WrestleMania 32, but it wasn’t a surprise. It was a big moment in my career, but no one’s ever missed me. I’m always there.”

Since winning the WWE SmackDown Women's Title, Charlotte Flair has already defended it against Sonya Deville. On RAW 30, she was involved in a brief exchange with Belair, who went on to beat Deville in a singles match.

