“I never had that feel good moment” - Charlotte Flair opens up about recent WWE return

Charlotte Flair was overwhelmed by the response of the WWE Universe when she made her surprise return to SmackDown on December 30.

Following Ronda Rousey's successful title defense against Raquel Rodriguez, The Queen made her unexpected return as a babyface and defeated Rousey to win a WWE Women's Championship for the 14th time.

The SmackDown Women's Champion recently sat down with Joseph Staszewski of the New York Post to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked for her thoughts on how the WWE Universe embraced her when she returned to SmackDown, Flair admitted that she was very overwhelmed by the reaction.

“I was very overwhelmed. For me to get overwhelmed out there, I’m usually controlling the emotions and the pace and where I’m at. I was just like, I had never had that comeback moment," Charlotte Flair said. "I never had that feel-good [moment]. Maybe when I won [at] WrestleMania 32, but it wasn’t a surprise. It was a big moment in my career, but no one’s ever missed me. I’m always there.”

Charlotte Flair believes this is the first time she's ever felt genuinely right in the babyface role

While Charlotte Flair has been a babyface multiple times in her WWE career, this is the first time where it feels like she doesn't have to force anything.

The Queen is determined to go with the flow as long as she's still getting a positive reaction from the WWE Universe.

“Seeing the reaction still, as it continues. I’m just like, ‘go with it,’” Flair said. “Don’t force anything. This is the first time that I genuinely feel right in the good-guy role. I’m not saying how long that will last, but it feels right right now.”

