"A**es" - First-ever WWE Women's Triple Crown Champion takes a shot at Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch's domination as one of the top women's stars on the WWE roster is without question. She has been paired with Trish Stratus and Lita heading into WrestleMania, where they will confront Damage CTRL. However, ahead of WWE RAW, Bayley took a shot at her 'Mania opponent.

Since returning to WWE, Becky Lynch planned to win the RAW Women's Title from Bianca Belair. However, while applying this vision, she was thwarted each time she came close to getting the shot.

The one behind her frustration was none other than Bayley and Damage CTRL, as the star seemed to take personal offense at the idea of Lynch becoming champion again. As a result, the two have been feuding and will now face each other in a six-woman tag team match with Lynch teaming with Trish Stratus and Lita to face Damage CTRL.

As a result of the feud, Bayley has lost no chance to make fun of Lynch at any point. Ahead of WWE RAW, the star made fun of Lynch once again when WWE Shop tweeted about a new t-shirt for her with the "Man of the Masses" logo.

The first-ever WWE Women's Triple Crown Champion retweeted it, switching out masses for "a**es". You can see the tweet here.

Becky Lynch may face Trish Stratus after WrestleMania

One of the feuds fans want to see after WrestleMania is between Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch.

Fans were quite excited by it and let their voices be heard in the comments, talking about it.

At the moment, the duo is pairing up. There's nothing to indicate that Stratus will be hanging around after WrestleMania. However, if that happens, the pair could have a drawn-out rivalry concluding at SummerSlam.

With Asuka having a new character and going after Belair, it might make sense for Lynch to stay out of the title picture.

