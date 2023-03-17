"Goat vs Goat!" – WWE Universe go berserk upon finding out about Becky Lynch's possible feud after WrestleMania 39

Becky Lynch overcame adversity during her time in WWE and became one of the biggest stars in the industry. Recently, fans went berserk upon finding out about possible plans for The Man after WrestleMania 39 which involves a major rivalry with Trish Stratus.

During her tenure with WWE, Becky Lynch faced different challenges and overcame the odds as she became the longest-reigning RAW Women's Champion in the company's history. However, one of her biggest challenges is yet to come in the form of WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus.

According to a recent report, Stratus will soon turn heel and have a lengthy feud with The Man, and the two will be in a singles match at SummerSlam 2023. This news made fans go berserk as they want the two top stars of their eras to have a feud and a match after Mania 39.

Check out some of the reactions:

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Is Trish Stratus vs Becky Lynch a match you want to see? 🤔 Is Trish Stratus vs Becky Lynch a match you want to see? 🤔 https://t.co/7r2TLMF1ci

Nujuan Transon @NujuanTranson6 @WrestlingWCC This is the match hoping to see for very time .But need Excellent storyline with their match. @WrestlingWCC This is the match hoping to see for very time .But need Excellent storyline with their match.

Body Like Lady Tsunade @irvankaa Heel Trish Stratus will forever be my fav! Heel Trish Stratus will forever be my fav!

Larry McGinty @LarryMcGinty5 I have a mystery question ‍♂️ is Trish Stratus turning her back on Becky Lynch and turning heel after the 6 divas tag team match of facing The Damage Control at Wrestlemaina 39/ or after Wrestlemaina of turning heel and building a dream match @WrestlingWCC That’s should be totally awesomeI have a mystery question‍♂️ is Trish Stratus turning her back on Becky Lynch and turning heel after the 6 divas tag team match of facing The Damage Control at Wrestlemaina 39/ or after Wrestlemaina of turning heel and building a dream match @WrestlingWCC That’s should be totally awesome 😎 I have a mystery question 🙋‍♂️ is Trish Stratus turning her back on Becky Lynch and turning heel after the 6 divas tag team match of facing The Damage Control at Wrestlemaina 39/ or after Wrestlemaina of turning heel and building a dream match

SuckIt217 @SuckIt217 @WrestlingWCC Sure why not, Becky beating what some consider which I don't know why, best female wrestler would be great @WrestlingWCC Sure why not, Becky beating what some consider which I don't know why, best female wrestler would be great

Another pretentious piffler @yikesLJB



If the match with Charlotte is anything to go by, Trish can still go



This match could be epic! @WrestlingWCC On #Austin316Day , HELL YEAHIf the match with Charlotte is anything to go by, Trish can still goThis match could be epic! @WrestlingWCC On #Austin316Day , HELL YEAHIf the match with Charlotte is anything to go by, Trish can still goThis match could be epic!

It will be interesting to see how the company executes out the story between the two as they are currently teaming up to fight Damage CTRL on WWE RAW.

Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus will team up for WrestleMania 39 ahead of their possible rivalry in WWE

Last year, Damage CTRL debuted on the main roster and their first target was none other than Becky Lynch. After returning from an injury, The Man immediately began feuding with Bayley and her stable.

However, Lynch was outnumbered on numerous occasions and decided to call for backup in the form of Hall of Famers Lita and Trish Stratus, who helped her win the Women's Tag Team Championships.

Later, a six-woman tag team match was announced for WrestleMania 39 where Lita, Stratus, and Lynch will team up to face Damage CTRL, which could possibly end their rivalry.

It will be interesting to see if Stratus or Lynch turns heel for their possible subsequent feud post WrestleMania 39 and what would be next for Lita and the women's tag team titles after the Showcase of the Immortals in California.

What are your thoughts on a possible Trish Stratus vs. Becky Lynch feud? Sound off in the comment section below...

