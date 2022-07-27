"A family" - Former WWE Women's Champion Jazz says backstage politics did not exist in a popular company (Exclusive)

Former WWE Superstar Jazz appeared on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted and spoke about the backstage atmosphere in ECW.

The decorated female superstar began her career working under Paul Heyman's game-changing company during the late 1990s. While Jazz went on to achieve championship success in WWE, the superstar fondly remembers her time in Extreme Championship Wrestling.

When asked about the difference between WWE and ECW, she noted that there were no egos at play backstage in the now-defunct promotion. Jazz stated that every contracted talent in ECW received an opportunity to compete, and it eliminated any scope for unwanted politics amongst talent and management.

Here's what the 49-year-old wrestling legend recalled about how things were behind the scenes in the Philadelphia-based promotion.

"The biggest difference, ECW was a family. There was no competition amongst the workers in the back," said Jazz. "There were no egos because we all knew that if we were there, we were going to get to wrestle. And at the end of the day, that's what any and every worker would want, anyway, it's to wrestle." [11:13 - 11:38]

Former WWE Women's Champion Jazz enjoyed the creative freedom in ECW

Paul Heyman's violent brand of pro wrestling garnered a cult following during a time when WWE and WCW battled for ratings supremacy. ECW also produced several future Hall of Famers in the process.

Jazz is just one of the many legendary wrestlers that captured the public eye owing to their ECW work.

While Paul Heyman and his team had a unique vision for the promotion, Jazz revealed that wrestlers had the freedom to flex their creative muscles and push the boundaries of storytelling under Heyman's regime.

She added:

"So, everyone got utilized every single night, so that there was no politics in the back, everybody got along, and there was freedom to go out there and do you. Of course, Paul E had his vision. Paul E and Dreamer, they had their vision, but they also allowed you to have the freedom for creative as well." [11:39 - 12:04]

ECW shut down its operations in 2001 due to financial mismanagement before it was relaunched in 2006 under WWE's banner. While the rebooted version failed to catch on with the audience, Paul Heyman's ECW provided fans with some of the most intense visuals in pro wrestling TV history during its prime years.

