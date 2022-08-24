"A fan threw a chair at Bobby Heenan" - Wrestling legend recalls breaking his nose during a heated incident (Exclusive)

Greg Gagne opened up about his experiences working with the legendary Bobby Heenan during the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted.

Gagne held Heenan in high regard as they appeared on various shows during the territorial days of wrestling in the 1970s. Heenan famously managed the iconic duo of Nick Bockwinkel & Ray Stevens, and Greg Gagne recalled wrestling the tag team at a sold-out event that drew around 4000 people.

The crowd was pretty hyped up for the match, and Gagne stated that Heenan had done his job of riling up the audience during the bout and making it a volatile atmosphere. The wrestling business was much more unpredictable back then, as Greg Gagne stated that a fan allegedly flung a chair toward Bobby Heenan.

While the late great WWE Hall of Famer ducked in time, Gagne stood right behind Heenan and got hit on the bridge of his nose with a chair. Here's what the wrestling legend revealed on this week's UnSKripted:

"(Bobby Heenan) was a dandy! We were wrestling in Peoria. They stuck us in there with Nick and Ray. This is, Jim and I had just gotten together, and it'd draw about 1500 to 2000 people in this gym down in Peoria," stated Greg Gagne. "So we get down there, and the place is sold out, they've got 4000 people, and they are turning them away, and this was kind of our first big shot, and Bobby Heenan got involved, and of course, the people went bananas, and I was behind him, and a fan threw a chair at Bobby Heenan, and he ducked, and just as I turned, it hit me at the bridge of my nose. It busted my nose." [29:40 - 30:25]

Greg Gagne jokes that Bobby Heenan didn't let his broken nose heal faster

While Greg Gagne didn't waste time getting his broken nose fixed, he was still booked for many more matches that he couldn't back out of despite not being fully recovered.

The former American Wrestling Association (AWA) star continued wrestling with the injury and, unfortunately, had to make a few more trips to the doctor in the weeks that followed.

Gagne stated that Heenan also jokingly messed with him in their bouts after he broke his nose, as he added below:

"I went the next day and had it repaired, and we had matches the next two weeks. And every other day, I'd get my nose, I'd get it broke, I'd go get it fixed, get it broke again, and Heenan did it twice to me. Soon as we get into the ring, he would get over and go by the corner, and I'd go after him, and he would throw his head back and hit me right in the nose. Boop!" [30:26 - 30:50]

