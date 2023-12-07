"A force in WWE" - Brock Lesnar's real-life family member is "ready to F5 the entire women's division," according to fans

Brock Lesnar has taken a hiatus from the ring after putting Cody Rhodes over in WWE. A real-life family member of The Beast Incarnate recently took the internet by storm, prompting fans to imagine how they would fare inside the squared circle.

Lesnar has been among the most dominant athletes in sports entertainment for nearly two decades. He has incredible strength and agility, and Pat McAfee calls him The Alpha Male of our Species for a very good reason.

The Beast Incarnate recently had a rivalry with Cody Rhodes, where he put The American Nightmare over big time. Brock Lesnar has been away from the limelight since then.

Brock's daughter, Mya, recently took the internet by storm after breaking an impressive shot put record at Colorado State. Mya was born in 2002 and is one of the two children that The Beast Incarnate had with his former fiancée Nicole McClain.

Mya looks a lot like her father, and fans believe she has his athletic genes, too. Following the news of her breaking the record, WWE fans took to Twitter to talk about how she was ready to take the Stamford-based wrestling promotion by storm and follow in her father's footsteps.

Brock Lesnar's wife, Sable, is also a former WWE Superstar. She stopped performing in the ring years ago, but Lesnar hasn't slowed down and continues to impress fans at the age of 46.

It won't be a surprise if Mya decides to join WWE down the line. Her parents have already left a mark on the men's and women's division, respectively, with their incredible work.

There are a few dream rivalries still awaiting Brock Lesnar in WWE

Brock Lesnar has become a household name with his incredible performances inside the ring. He has had some of the most incredible matches for the company during his career.

The Beast Incarnate has faced many top names in sports entertainment, including Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, and Seth Rollins. However, there are a few superstars who could have a dream match with him down the line.

Fans could see Brock Lesnar face Gunther in a first-time-ever match upon his comeback. The bout could take place as early as WrestleMania 40. Fans could also see him face CM Punk down the line. It could turn out to be a money feud for the company.

