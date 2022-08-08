"There is still that opportunity for us" - Former WWE Champion on one more match with Brock Lesnar

A former WWE Champion has revealed that he wants another match against Brock Lesnar when he returns.

Lesnar battled Roman Reigns in a Last Man Standing match at WWE SummerSlam last weekend. It was billed as the final meeting between the two superstars but time will tell if that holds true.

It was a wild main event, with The Beast using a tractor to flip the entire ring on its side while the Tribal Chief was still inside. However, Reigns overcame Lesnar once again and was the Last Man Standing to retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Drew McIntyre is currently set to battle Roman at Clash at the Castle on September 3, 2022 at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

In a recent interview with TV Insider, current United States Champion Bobby Lashley was asked if he wanted to face Lesnar again in WWE.

"One hundred percent. If he stays healthy, and I stay healthy, we’ll get it. I want a crack at the title whether it’s Brock Lesnar or Roman Reigns. Drew McIntyre does. Sheamus does. AJ Styles too. So many people want to go after that title. Brock though is never going to be done until he completely retires. So if he isn’t done, there is still that opportunity for us," said Lashley. [H/T to TV Insider]

The All Mighty conquered Brock Lesnar at WWE Royal Rumble

After winning the WWE Championship at the Day 1 premium live event, Lesnar defended his championship against Bobby at the Royal Rumble in January 2022. Paul Heyman was ringside for the match and played a pivotal role in the result.

The hard-hitting matchup saw The All Mighty get the advantage early after he connected with a Spear. He went for another one outside the ring but the champ dodged it and Lashley crashed through the barricade surrounding the ring.

Brock Lesnar took control of the action and connected with an F5 but took the referee out by accident in the process. Roman Reigns interfered and leveled The Beast with a Spear.

Paul Heyman then betrayed The Beast Incarnate and handed the WWE Championship to Reigns to use as a weapon. The Tribal Chief bashed Lesnar over the head with it and Lashley covered him to win the WWE Championship.

Do you want to see Bobby Lashley battle Brock Lesnar again in WWE? Will Lashley retain the United States Championship in his match against Ciampa tomorrow on RAW? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

