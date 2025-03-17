A former WWE star drops major announcement about WrestleMania 41

WrestleMania 41 is right around the corner. A former WWE star makes a major announcement about the show.

Odyssey Jones joined the NXT roster when he signed with WWE. He was a common feature on NXT and Level Up. He was even moved up to the main roster in 2023 and was paired with The New Day a few months later.

He even teamed up with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods on the August 19 episode of RAW against The Final Testament. Just when things were looking good for him, he was released from the company last year after allegations of physical assault by his former partner, Meileth Nunez.

It looks like his non-compete clause has expired. Odyssey Jones took to social media to announce that he will be available to accept bookings during WrestleMania weekend.

"Mania weekend is right around the corner. Big O needs to pop out and show out, you better holla at your boy!!! I’m available 4/16 4/17 and 4/19 🫶🏿🫶🏿🫶🏿🫶🏿🫶🏿🫶🏿🫶🏿🫶🏿🫶🏿🫶🏿 S/o to @nilocgfx for the great edit you’re the real MVP."

Check out his post here:

Former WWE star Odyssey Jones has filed a defamation suit against his ex-partner

In May 2024, Meileth Nunez filed a police report alleging physical assault by Jones. The police documented the bruises found on her shoulders and legs with Meileth alleging these were caused by Jones.

The former WWE star recently responded to these allegations by filing a defamation lawsuit against his ex-partner, denying everything that was documented in the police report. The 30-year-old claimed that the allegations levied on him were false and malicious. Nunez has since denied that she made any false allegations against Jones and even plans to seek an order of protection against him.

It will be interesting to see if Odyssey Jones will win his defamation suit.

