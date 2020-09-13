A former WWE star possibly teases a return to SmackDown

In the grand tradition of modern pro wrestling, WWE SmackDown has been airing vignettes teasing the debut (or return) of a performer. A performer who appears to be... quite glamourous.

Now, there has been plenty of speculation that the woman in the video is a returning Carmella - and that does make some sense. However, a tweet just posted by former WWE star Summer Rae may throw that theory out the window.

She could also just be trolling. Who really knows anymore?

Is Summer Rae the mystery woman on SmackDown?

Less than 24 hours after Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown aired, Rae posted this message on her Twitter account.

Days like this I miss laying the Smack...



Down. — Summer Rae (@DanielleMoinet) September 12, 2020

Rae hasn't been seen on WWE programming since 2016 when she was drafted to RAW. The former Total Divas star never made an appearance for the brand due to injuries. WWE granted Rae her release from her contract a year later. Since then, she's been working under his real name, Danielle Moinet, as a model and actress, as well as some sporadic independent wrestling appearance.

Now, this could either be Summer not-so-subtly hinting that it's her in those videos or it could just be her having some fun with this whole scenario. Either way, it certainly adds a wrinkle to the entire mystery. We'll just have to wait to see how it plays out.