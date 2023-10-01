"A future top star without any doubt," "STRAP THE ROCKET" - Fans are highly impressed with 24-year-old WWE Superstar

With WWE No Mercy 2023 in the books, it's safe to say the show had more than a few matches, which would remain ingrained in fans' memories for a long time to come. One of those was the main event, where Becky Lynch put her NXT Women's Title on the line against Tiffany Stratton in an Extreme Rules match.

The two women tore the house down with an incredible clash, which left the crowd gasping for breath. It was arguably even better than their bout on the September 12, 2023, episode of NXT, where Stratton dropped her gold to The Man.

While Lynch's performance didn't come as a surprise to fans, as she is counted among the best in the world, it was Tiffany Stratton who shocked everybody with her tremendous efforts. Though she had proven herself during her NXT Women's Championship reign, her performance against Becky Lynch at No Mercy has solidified fans' belief that she is the future of WWE.

Social media has been buzzing since the show concluded, with most complimenting Tiffany Stratton. Some even believe the 24-year-old performer was ready to move to the main roster run to work under the Triple H-led creative team. Check out some of those reactions below:

Tiffany Stratton on why her previous WWE gimmick was axed

A few days back, in an interview, Tiffany Stratton spoke about why her "Daddy's little rich girl" gimmick was axed prematurely. The former NXT Women's Champion revealed that since the company couldn't find a suitable person to play the role of her father, they had no option but to drop the persona.

"In the beginning, I was kind of like Daddy's little rich girl. I kind of just was like, I want to get on TV. And, you know, this was kind of, like, new and different, I guess. So I pitched it. It stuck. And it works for a little bit until they're like, 'We don't have a Daddy for you. So you're not Daddy's little rich girl,'" said Stratton.

Considering she has achieved everything on the developmental brand, it's safe to assume she could become a fixture on WWE's main roster anytime soon.

Considering she has achieved everything on the developmental brand, it's safe to assume she could become a fixture on WWE's main roster anytime soon.