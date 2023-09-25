"We don't have a Daddy for you" - Former WWE champion reveals why her original gimmick was dropped

A former WWE champion recently revealed why her original gimmick was dropped by the creative team. The name in question is NXT superstar Tiffany Stratton.

Stratton recently lost her NXT Women's Championship to Becky Lynch. However, she demanded a rematch against The Man on last week's developmental show. The bout was later made official by WWE, and they will now face off on September 30 at No Mercy.

In a recent interview with Steve Fall of WrestlingNews.co, Tiffany Stratton talked about why her original gimmick of being a 'Daddy's little rich girl' was dropped by the creative team.

She said that WWE told her there was no one to play the role of her rich 'daddy,' which was the reason why the gimmick was dropped.

"In the beginning, I was kind of like Daddy's little rich girl. I kind of just was like, I want to get on TV. And, you know, this was kind of like, new and different, I guess. So I pitched it. It stuck. And it works for a little bit until they're like, we don't have a daddy for you. So you're not daddy's little rich girl," said Stratton. [2:46 - 3:07]

WWE Superstar Tiffany Stratton shared her thoughts after losing the title to Becky Lynch

In a recent interview, Steve Fall of WrestlingNews.co asked Tiffany Stratton about how she benefitted by going against Becky Lynch even if she lost her title to the latter.

"No, not even in the slightest. I feel like even being in the same ring with Becky Lynch just immediately makes my stock go up. I definitely feel like Becky brought out the best in me in that match. And even though I lost the title, I feel like I did not come out with a loss. Like I feel like I gained so much from that one match, even though I lost."

Stratton is all set to appear on this week's RAW, according to reports. It would be interesting to see what WWE has in store for the star.

