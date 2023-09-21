Top star discusses if Becky Lynch buried her or not after major WWE title match

The current NXT Women's Champion Becky Lynch is one of the torchbearers of WWE's women's division. But is it possible that the 36-year-old star to buried up-and-coming talent, Tiffany Stratton?

The 24-year-old female star recently opened up about whether she felt that The Man tried to steal her momentum after their title bout. Stratton and Lynch went head-to-head for the NXT Women's Championship soon after the latter was done with her rivalry against Hall of Famer Trish Stratus.

In a surprising turn of events, not only did Lynch return to WWE's third brand, but also took the women's title from Stratton. After winning the NXT title, Lynch also became a WWE Grand Slam Champion.

While speaking to Steve Fall of the Wrestling News, the former NXT Women's Championship was asked if she felt like Big Time Becks buried her. Tiffany Stratton noted that a bout with Lynch brought out the best in her and that she has gained a lot from one title match with her.

“No, not even in the slightest. I feel like even being in the same ring with Becky Lynch just immediately makes my stock go up. I definitely feel like Becky brought out the best in me in that match. And even though I lost the title, I feel like I did not come out with a loss. Like I feel like I gained so much from that one match, even though I lost.” [H/T - Wrestling News]

Check out the full video below:

WWE star Jacy Jayne teases a massive feud with Becky Lynch

The former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion Jacy Jayne has put The Man on notice ahead of her next challenger.

Recently, USA Network asked fans on Instagram who they feel should be the next female star to challenge Becky Lynch. Jayne responded with a strongly worded message hinting at a rivalry with Big Time Becks.

"We know who it should be. But you're not ready for that conversation," she wrote.

Expand Tweet

It will be exciting to see which female superstar challenges The Man for the NXT women's title.

Do you think Tiffany Stratton can win back her title from Becky Lynch? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Why Chad Gable could be the next WWE mega star