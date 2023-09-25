Former Women's Champion expected to return to WWE RAW this week - Reports

WWE RAW has recently featured stars like Dominik Mysterio and Becky Lynch in rivalries with NXT Superstars. A former NXT Women's Champion is reportedly expected to be on the red brand this week. Potential spoiler ahead.

Over the last few weeks, WWE RAW Superstar Dominik Mysterio has involved himself in a rivalry with Dragon Lee over the NXT North American Championship. At the same time, Becky Lynch is feuding with Tiffany Stratton over the NXT Women's Championship.

Before her Extreme Rules match with Big Time Becks at No Mercy 2023, former NXT Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton is expected to be on the September 25 episode of WWE RAW in Ontario, Canada, according to a report from PWInsider. It is unclear if she will be competing in a match on the show.

"Tiffany Stratton is expected to be at this Monday's Raw taping in Ontario, CA," stated Mike Johnson of PWInsider.

Stratton is undoubtedly among the biggest names in the company and has been rumored to join the main roster for a long time. It will be interesting to see if she continues her rivalry with Becky Lynch for an extended period or finds a new opponent soon.

WWE RAW has featured heavy drama in the recent weeks

While Becky Lynch's NXT title win is already a pleasant surprise, Jey Uso also surprised the fans by joining the red brand, thanks to Cody Rhodes. Uso has been an important star on the show since his return and has been involved in a rivalry with The Judgment Day. While Sami Zayn and Cody Rhodes have accepted him as an ally, Kevin Owens is still in doubt.

The Women's World Championship scene has been chaotic as well since Nia Jax cost Raquel Rodriguez the title only to attack the champion Rhea Ripley after the match. The three could have a triple-threat match for the Women's World Championship at Fastlane 2023.

