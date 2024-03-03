A ghost from The Rock's past returning at WrestleMania is on the table after his recent heel turn, says WWE personality

WWE personality Peter Rosenberg believes Stone Cold Steve Austin could return at WrestleMania after The Rock's recent heel turn.

While The Brahma Bull has had several historic rivalries during his WWE career as a full-time wrestler, his most memorable probably is his feud with Stone Cold Steve Austin. The two household names led the Stamford-based company during the Attitude Era. They also squared off many times, including three historic WrestleMania matches.

During a recent episode of his Cheap Heat podcast, Rosenberg addressed the possibility of Austin returning to WWE at WrestleMania to confront the recently-turned-heel Rock. He claimed it could happen after The Brahma Bull's recent character change.

The former 24/7 Champion also pointed out that The Texas Rattlesnake's comeback could be during the potential Bloodline rules match between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns.

"Now, I did mention this possibility a couple of weeks ago that if we end up getting this version of The Rock, does it mean that we also have the possibility that at some point we will get that [plays Stone Cold Steve Austin's music]. I think it's on the table if we get that Bloodline rules situation. I don't know, but then we start flirting with just like Vince Russo/Eric Bischoff craziness, you know, which by the way could be a lot of fun," he said. [From 12:15 to 12:53]

Will The Rock interfere in the Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns match at WWE WrestleMania XL?

Cody Rhodes will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania XL after winning the Men's Royal Rumble Match for the second consecutive year. Meanwhile, he could have another fight at this year's Show of Shows.

After The American Nightmare challenged The Rock to a one-on-one match during his appearance at Elimination Chamber, The latter responded with a counteroffer last night on SmackDown. The Brahma Bull proposed a tag team match featuring himself and Reigns against Rhodes and the World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins on Night One of WrestleMania. He demanded that he get Rhodes' answer to his proposal next Friday.

The Rock also added a stipulation that if The American Nightmare and his partner win the potential tag team match, The Bloodline will be banned from ringside during Cody Rhodes' title match against Roman Reigns on Night Two of WrestleMania. However, if they lose, Rhodes would fight Reigns under Bloodline Rules, meaning any member of The Tribal Chief's faction could legally interfere.

It would be interesting to see if The Rock would interfere to help his cousin retain his championship. Meanwhile, many fans would love to see Stone Cold Steve Austin return to stop that from happening, creating an unforgettable WrestleMania moment.

Do you think Stone Cold Steve Austin will confront The Rock at WrestleMania XL? Sound off in the comments section.

Please credit Cheap Heat and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

Former WWE writer responds to Dave Meltzer's comments HERE