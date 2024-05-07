"A good mid-card guy" - Wrestling veteran on popular WWE star's future in The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day's run on WWE RAW has slowed down a bit as Rhea Ripley relinquished the title and went on a hiatus due to a shoulder injury. Meanwhile, a wrestling veteran spoke about a popular star's future from the stable.

Last year, Finn Balor brought JD McDonagh into the fray after he received his main roster call-up. The former Cruiserweight Champion became a driving factor behind the faction's win as they captured the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at WWE Payback 2023.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100, Konnan and Disco Inferno were asked about JD McDonagh's future in the promotion as a member of The Judgment Day. Inferno praised the star's work and claimed he's a good card performer who'll be with the company for a long time.

"I don't know what his [JD McDonagh] future is, but he's in a good spot on The Judgment Day. Wow, this guy's a good little guy that could take good bumps! Some of the guys [Heels] don't want to take the bumps. So, they want to save it, but you need the heels to sell for the babyface in segments and stuff if there's an attack or anything. He does that really well. Plus, he's a good actor backstage in the vignettes. A good mid-card guy that has a job for a long time is what I would think could be that guy's career arc,'' said Inferno.

Konnan added that McDonagh would get lost if he was alone, and he should always be in a faction.

"Me too, and I would keep him in a faction. I think if he's alone, he would get lost," added Konnan. (From 1:25 to 2:10)

Inferno also praised McDonagh and Domink Mysterio's teamwork.

The Judgment Day helped Damian Priest at WWE Backlash France

The Judgment Day's Damian Priest had a monumental task at WWE Backlash France when he defended his WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Jey Uso for the first time.

After a nail-biting back and forth, both stars came close numerous times to end the match. However, The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and JD McDonagh came to save the day as they constantly interfered during the match's final moments.

In the end, Damian Priest hit Uso with an avalanche South of Heaven to retain the title. Unfortunately, it didn't end well for McDonagh and Balor, as The Archer of Infamy had a heated confrontation with them in front of Lyon due to miscommunication.

