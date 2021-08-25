"A good solid businessman" - WWE veteran admits that he is a fan of Nick Khan (Exclusive)

During the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW episode, Vince Russo revealed that he was a fan of Nick Khan as he appreciated the people who knew how to make a lot of money.

Khan has become somewhat of a real-life heel in the eyes of wrestling fans due to his cutthroat approach in handling WWE's finances.

He recently sat down for a surprisingly revealing interview with renowned MMA journalist Ariel Helwani, and the WWE President addressed almost all the relevant yet controversial topics surrounding himself.

While reviewing the most recent episode of RAW, Vince Russo admitted that he had seen Khan's recent comments on the internet and was not against his ideology.

Russo appreciated his business acumen but questioned whether the outspoken WWE Executive realized how badly-written RAW was every week.

He alluded that Nick Khan probably had no idea about the inconsistencies with the show as he might be too involved with the business side of things.

"I'm watching Nick Khan out there doing a lot of talking, and I'm a fan of Nick Khan because I'm a fan of anybody that can make that kind of money. Nick Khan is a good solid businessman, but I'm really starting to wonder, and maybe you can answer this question, do you think Nick Khan has any idea of how bad this show is?" noted Vince Russo.

Nick Khan has become one of the most talked-about personalities in pro wrestling

Nick Khan's 23-minute sit-down interview with Helwani was a surprise to watch, but a wholly needed one as WWE fans now have a better idea of how he operates.

He commented on the recent WWE releases, conversations with The Rock, wanting RAW to be a four-hour show and many other topics during the insightful chat. We've even rounded up the six major takeaways from the interview to make things easier for you.

While Khan has a proven track record of growing various sports and entertainment properties, his work in WWE since joining a year ago has gotten him many detractors in a short period.

What are your opinions on Nick Khan and his recent impact in WWE? Share them in the comments section below, and don't forget to check out the latest Legion of RAW episode above featuring Vince Russo and Dr. Chris Featherstone.

