"A great match" - Wrestling veteran praises the finish to The Usos' match against top WWE faction on SmackDown (Exclusive)

The Usos were in action in a huge title match on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown against arch-rivals The New Day.

Following yet another successful title defense, Jimmy and Jey were praised by Dutch Mantell. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Smack Talk, he praised the match.

Mantell claimed to be a fan of the finish to the title bout between The Usos and The New Day. He further explained how both teams worked smoothly alongside each other.

"It was a great match but to be a great match, all they gotta do is throw these guys together and tell them, 'We need 30 minutes, we need 45 minutes.' Because they have worked together so many times, they know they don't even have to call spots. They know what each one of them is going to do just from previous experience. It was a great match, good finish and it all worked smoothly. The commentary didn't get in the way of it, it actually enhanced it." said Dutch Mantell. [5:40-6:19]

George Janko recently called out The Usos

The Usos were recently called out by Logan Paul's friend George Janko. During Paul's recent title match against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel, Jimmy and Jey made their presence known.

The undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions attacked Janko and Mike Majlak, who were seated in the front row in Saudi Arabia. Speaking on Radio Rahim of SecondsOut, Janko said:

"I don't know why that happened. I was recording. I don't think they [The Usos] liked it. They hurt me really badly. You're very blurry to me right now."

At Crown Jewel, Jimmy and Jey successfully defended their championship against Ridge Holland and Butch. The Bloodline members are now set to continue their feud with The Brawling Brutes.

