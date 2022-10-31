WWE SmackDown Superstar Madcap Moss recently commented on his real-life relationship with former Universal Champion Finn Balor.

The 2022 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner originally performed in the company under the ring name Riddick Moss. However, he was later repackaged and paired with Baron Corbin on the blue brand. The two stars faced each other at multiple premium live events after splitting up.

During a recent appearance on WWE Die Woche, Madcap Moss spoke about how he bonded with Finn Balor and the advice he received from The Judgment Day member.

"Finn Balor was a guy who I started with [in NXT] at the same time and so it was we were coming from two totally different backgrounds... We bonded, we lived in the same apartment complex and we drove to work everyday together."

He stated that Balor guided him and encouraged him to try things.

"He was definitely a guy who helped guide me along and more than anything, just encouraged me to try things and not be afraid to fall flat on my face which you have to do in this business to have a chance to grow and I really, I think that’s true in life." [H/T POST Wrestling]

Madcap Moss says Brock Lesnar pulled him aside to offer him some personal advice

The Beast Incarnate is one of the most successful superstars in the history of the wrestling business. He has defeated many notable names during his career, such as The Rock, The Undertaker, and Hulk Hogan, alongside winning ten world titles.

During the same interview, Madcap Moss recalled Brock Lesnar offering him advice, which he listened to.

"I’ve actually had Brock Lesnar pull me to the side. We both went to the University of Minnesota and certainly, when he gave me advice, I listened. Those are just a couple of examples. There’s a lot of guys in the locker room that I respect and listen to,” said Moss.

Moss collided with Karrion Kross on the latest episode of SmackDown. He lost the match via pinfall, and after the bout, The Doomwalker took him out with the Kross Jacket.

Would you be interested in seeing a match between Madcap Moss and Brock Lesnar? Sound off in the comments below!

