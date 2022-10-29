Brock Lesnar allegedly pulled current WWE Superstar Madcap Moss aside to offer him some personal advice.

WWE Superstar Madcap Moss recently made an appearance on WWE Die Woche. He opened up about a bunch of interesting topics in regards to his career. At one point during the interview, Moss shared that former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar once pulled him aside and gave him advice, to which he listened intently. Check out his full comments below:

“To be able to share the ring and the locker room with a guy like Randy Orton, anytime I get a chance, I’ll pick his brain. As much as he is a menace, destruction machine, I’ve actually had Brock Lesnar pull me to the side. We both went to the University of Minnesota and certainly, when he gave me advice, I listened. Those are just a couple of examples. There’s a lot of guys in the locker room that I respect and listen to.” [H/T Fightful]

Brock Lesnar has been a part of the pro-wrestling business for over two decades at this point

Brock Lesnar made his way to WWE way back in early 2000s. Lesnar honed his pro-wrestling skills in Ohio Valley Wrestling for a brief period before making his big main roster debut in the spring of 2002. Lesnar has done incredibly well as a WWE Superstar and is a sure-fire future WWE Hall of Famer. He has also garnered massive mainstream popularity courtesy of his UFC stint.

Lesnar left WWE in 2004 and made his huge return eight long years later. Ever since then, Lesnar has been working for WWE and his popularity has only skyrocketed during this period.

It goes without saying that Lesnar is one of the biggest seasoned veterans in the business and has loads of advice to give to the younger generation. Lesnar's advice would certainly have meant a lot to Madcap Moss, judging by his comments.

Brock is set to face Bobby Lashley at Crown Jewel PLE. The event will take place on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

