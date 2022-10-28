WWE Superstar Madcap Moss has named Sami Zayn as a potential opponent for WrestleMania 39.

Madcap Moss set out on his own after ending his friendship/alliance with Happy Corbin after Moss was blamed for Corbin's losses over the past year. Last month, he teamed up with the Street Profits to defeat Alpha Academy and Austin Theory at WWE Clash at The Castle.

Sami Zayn, who is an Honorary Uce, had a difficult journey in getting inducted into The Bloodline as a member. Speaking on WWE Dutch, Moss named Zayn as his potential opponent for WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood. The 33-year-old also praised Zayn's recent work:

"Man, there's so many guys I could say here, but one guy that I think I would really enjoy stepping into the ring with on that scale and hopefully beating the hell out of is Sami Zayn, the Honorary Uce... I can't take my eyes off of him, he's so entertaining. But at the same time, I have my fists balled up every time I watch him. I just want to punch him right in the face. (26:10 to 26:37)

It will be interesting to see if Madcap Moss gets his wish fullfiled and gets to face The Honorary Uce at WrestleMania 39.

Madcap Moss calls Sami Zayn an unbelievable performer

Earlier this year, Madcap Moss was busy being a sidekick to Happy Corbin as the two feuded against Drew McIntyre. Moss stepped in for Corbin at Elimination Chamber and lost to the Scottish Warrior. Meanwhile, Sami Zayn lost the Intercontinental Championship to Ricochet.

The Liberator began feuding with Johnny Knoxville and the two had an entertaining match at WrestleMania 38. In the closing moments of the match, Knoxville caught Zayn in a giant mouse trap to win. Speaking on WWE Dutch, Moss called the Honorary Uce an unbelievable performer:

"Either way, he's an unbelievable performer. You know, all craziness aside, he's one of the best on the mic and in the ring." (26:40 to 26:50)

It will be interesting to see if Zayn can make peace with Jey Uso of The Bloodline, who has been suspicious of Zayn since he tried to become an Honorary Uce.

Who do you think Sami Zayn will face at WrestleMania 39? Sound off in the comments section.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit WWE and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

