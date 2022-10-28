The Enforcer of The Bloodline, Solo Sikoa, has praised Logan Paul for his athleticism and boxing skills.

The Maverick has competed in two matches under the WWE umbrella so far and has impressed many with his performances. His next bout is scheduled to take place at the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

During a recent interview with Mirror Sport, Solo Sikoa stated that he's glad to see celebrities like Logan Paul and Bad Bunny making the jump to WWE and showing what they can do in the squared circle.

The former NXT star said that he is happy to see Logan progressing on his journey.

"Logan Paul is a hell of an athlete. He's a great boxer. I think he's always been a fan of wrestling and wanted to try to get into it. And once he found out what we actually do, he took it even more seriously. I'm happy to see everybody that comes from the outside world that takes our sport seriously, like Paul or Bad Bunny, because everybody wants to say it's scripted. But that ring ain't scripted, that ring hurts."

Could Logan Paul do the unthinkable and pin Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel?

The Maverick had a boxing match with the legendary Floyd Mayweather Jr., and although he didn't win the bout, he never got knocked out.

The YouTuber is currently undefeated in pro wrestling, and at Crown Jewel, he could extend his winning streak by dethroning Roman Reigns.

No one has been able to beat The Tribal Chief in two years, and if Logan becomes the first person to do so, it'll create a lot of buzz for WWE and give the company mainstream attention. All he needs is one lucky shot, which he demonstrated when he knocked out Jey Uso on SmackDown last week.

