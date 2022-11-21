"A hot girl can't be with a heel guy" - Released female WWE star says Vince McMahon and Triple H had one surprising difference in how they booked women

Former WWE star Lana, aka CJ Perry, recently gave her stance on what made Vince McMahon "more traditional" than Triple H's creative direction.

Since Mr. McMahon retired, the WWE Universe has seen significant changes in the product under The Game's creative direction. Not only has the 14-time world champion brought back some of the previously released talents, but there has also been an increased emphasis on women's wrestling.

During a recent interview with Nick Hausman of Wrestling Inc., CJ Perry picked up on the differences in how McMahon booked women compared to The Game. Lana believes that with many women of her generation and younger people being in managerial roles, WWE is changing as they move forward.

"And I think with a lot of us, women of my generation and younger, being in manager roles, we are literally changing the game as we go. Because 10 years ago, five years ago even, Triple H was giving women a lot of opportunities in this space of being a manager, but Vince [McMahon] was a little bit more traditional, and he almost didn't want me to be paired with Miro because he's like, 'A hot girl can't be with a heel guy, or he'll get cheered,'" Perry said. [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

CJ Perry also stated that Vince McMahon had a more "traditional" mindset and that he didn't want her to be paired with her real-life husband Miro, formerly known as Rusev in WWE.

After an eight-year run with the company, Lana was released from WWE in June 2021.

Lana on her relationship dynamic with Triple H and intrigue in returning to WWE

During the same conversation, the former WWE star mentioned her relationship with Triple H and her interest in returning to WWE. CJ Perry got into professional wrestling because she loved the character Paul Heyman and Stephanie McMahon played.

"With professional wrestling, anything could happen. Triple H hired me in 2013 during the Diva Search. That was under his 'NXT' time when he was in charge of the development program, and he taught me so much. And Road Dogg taught me so much. I learned so much from them of how to be a storyteller, a character, entertaining, serious. And I absolutely would love to work with them again. It would be a dream," she added.

The former Lana is excited and encouraged to see WWE's Chief Content Officer create a spot with many more women managers in the factions. Hence, she'd love to make a comeback in the Stamford-based company and be an incredible heel.

