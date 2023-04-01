Edge is set to step inside the ring with Finn Balor this weekend at WWE WrestleMania, and their rivalry has been nothing short of a blood feud. However, Balor recently candidly spoke about his rivalry and stated that it has always been a dream for him to step inside the ring with Edge.

Balor and Edge have been going back and forth for over almost a year at this point, with the two harboring nothing but hatred for one another on screen. Their rivalry has revolved around the birth and evolution of The Judgment Day, which has benefited the likes of Dominik Mysterio, Rhea Ripley, and Damian Priest. It seems that their rivalry will come to an end this weekend at WrestleMania.

Speaking to Daniel Cormier in an interview with ESPN MMA, Balor stepped out of his character for a bit to talk about what it means to wrestle Edge at WWE WrestleMania:

"Edge is a legend in this business" said Balor. "Someone who I've looked upto both in and out of the ring many many years and he's someone that I always dreamed about wrestling. When he retired, the hope or that idea that I'll step into the ring with him - that idea estinguished." [6:00 - 6:23]

Edge's WWE return in 2020 changed things for Finn Balor

Balor's dream of working with Edge was seemingly impossible to achieve until 2020. Edge made his remarkable return to wrestling after a triple-fusion neck surgery at the 2020 Royal Rumble event. Since then, Edge has been vocal about the new stars he wants to work with, with Balor being a notable recurring name.

Balor explained how Edge's WWE return gave him hope:

"When he returned to the ring [in 2020], at Royal Rumble, that kind of fire was like reignited just a little bit. I said 'ooh, there's a possiblity that this might happen' and then I never thought it would be at a WrestleMania match and I never thought it would be a program that ran the last 10 months. Obviously we have a lot of differences in the ring, but I have a lot of respect for him and what he's done in his career," said Balor. [6:23 - 6:56]

Balor and Edge will enter Hell in a Cell on Night Two of WWE WrestleMania 39. Let us know who you think will walk out with the last laugh.

