"A legitimately good human being" - Former WWE star shares honest opinion on Johnny Gargano (Exclusive)

EC3 recently looked back at working with RAW star Johnny Gargano during their time on the independent circuit and later in WWE.

Both Gargano and EC3 are well-traveled veterans of the business who have competed all across the globe for several promotions. As such, it's natural they crossed paths more than once in their careers. For those unaware, the two went to war on the July 4, 2018, episode of NXT, where Johnny Gargano defeated EC3.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, the former WWE star mentioned that he always shared a "great rapport" with Gargano. EC3 added that the former NXT Champion was a very humble and kind person. The 40-year-old went as far as to say that Johnny Gargano was one of the legitimate good guys in wrestling.

"We've always had a great rapport. We have been on the same indies together. When I did that hot little angle with Evolve, he (Johnny Gargano) was a part of that. And then, in NXT, we worked a couple of times. He's uniquely himself. He's very humble, he's very kind, he's a very nice guy. He has a quirky sense of humor. He's overall, from what I've gathered, a legitimately good human being," said EC3. [1:16 - 1:45]

EC3 on former WWE CEO Vince McMahon considering Johnny Gargano to be too small in size

Elsewhere in the video, EC3 spoke about how Vince McMahon might have been left unimpressed after seeing Gargano's physique.

The former WWE star feels the 36-year-old wasn't the first victim of McMahon not pushing wrestlers due to their size, as many more in the last few decades have suffered the same fate.

"He doesn't know one thing those guys did. Maybe he watched them in an elevator going up and down. Presenting a white-meat babyface to a madman, he's probably gonna have issues. There's breaking the mentality the man has. He was probably like, 'Too small.' Like he's been saying that for 50 years about a lot of really talented people. So yeah, he probably thought he was too small," said EC3.

It remains to be seen if teaming with Tommaso Ciampa could reverse Gargano's fortunes in WWE and help him climb up the pecking order in the company.

