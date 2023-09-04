"He's a psychopathic billionaire" - Vince McMahon had an issue with RAW star's size, thinks former WWE star (Exclusive)

EC3 thinks Vince McMahon could have had an issue with Johnny Gargano's physique, as he didn't have a hulking presence, unlike many others in WWE.

Gargano has been performing on the RAW brand for more than a year. Though his run has been hampered by some unfortunate injuries, the booking has also not done him any favors. The 36-year-old performer hasn't been presented as the kind of main event talent he was during his time down in NXT for many years.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Dr. Chris Featherstone asked if Vince McMahon might have had an issue with Gargano's size. EC3 believed it could be the case due to the former WWE CEO's history of disagreements with talents.

"Probably. Vince (McMahon) has an issue with just about everything. Vince is Vince. He's a psychopathic billionaire, madman, genius, sitting on the top of the throne of an empire he's created and which he will never let go of," said EC3. [2:40 - 2:56]

The former NXT star said there was a chance that McMahon hadn't even seen Gargano perform before and simply formed an opinion based on his physique.

"He doesn't know one thing those guys did. Maybe he watched them in an elevator going up and down. Presenting a white-meat babyface to a madman, he's probably gonna have issues. There's breaking the mentality the man has. He was probably like, 'Too small.' Like he's been saying that for 50 years about a lot of really talented people. So yeah, he probably thought he was too small," added EC3. [4:09 - 4:39]

Check out the full video below:

Vince Russo on WWE not publicly wishing Vince McMahon on his birthday

On a recent episode of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo expressed his bewilderment at WWE not publicly wishing Vince McMahon his 78th birthday. The former WCW Champion thinks it was a sign of "something weird" going on in the company.

"Vince McMahon's birthday came and went without WWE saying anything. Something weird is going on here. I knew it was his birthday. Nobody said nothing," said Vince Russo.

Expand Tweet

Vince McMahon's birthday on August 24th coincided with Bray Wyatt's passing. Moreover, the fact that Terry Funk also passed away a day earlier, on August 23rd, could have prompted WWE not to go ahead with any celebratory messages.

Do you see Johnny Gargano winning a World Title down the line? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you take any quotes from the first half of this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.