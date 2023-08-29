Former employee feels "something weird" happening in WWE after no updates about Vince McMahon on landmark day (Exclusive)

Former WWE employee Vince Russo recently spoke about the company not acknowledging Vince McMahon's birthday last week.

The McMahon family patriarch celebrated his 78th birthday on August 24. However, there were no celebratory posts and messages wishing the former Chairman and CEO. In fact, most of last week, wrestling fans were mourning the deaths of Terry Funk and Bray Wyatt.

On a recent episode of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo voiced his surprise over the absence of any acknowledgment of McMahon's big day by the promotion. He speculated that something weird was going on backstage for the company to remain silent and not post any birthday wishes for the boss.

"Vince McMahon's birthday came and went without WWE saying anything. Something weird is going on here. I knew it was his birthday. Nobody said nothing." [From 10:44 - 10:58]

Vince Russo was surprised that Vince McMahon didn't issue a statement for Bray Wyatt

During the same conversation, Russo claimed that it was surprising that Vince McMahon didn't even post a message for Bray Wyatt after his passing. Several superstars, including Triple H, shared heartfelt tributes for Bray, with Vince being an exception.

"He has put out a statement when people passed before. That's what I said. I haven't seen anything. I just find that very weird. When I see something like that, I really question his health. That to me, this is somebody that worked for you, who died at a very, very young age, tragically and unexpectedly. I just don't know how you don't comment."

Russo pointed out that the former CEO had always released statements in honor of a wrestler who passed away. He suggested that this could also be a result of the 78-year-old's health issues going down.

