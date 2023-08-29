"I haven't seen anything" - Former WWE employee raises questions over Vince McMahon's silence on Bray Wyatt's death (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about how Vince McMahon has remained silent throughout Bray Wyatt's death last week.

At 36 years old, Wyatt passed away on August 24 due to a heart attack, which surprised everyone in the wrestling world. Wrestlers and fans from around the globe shared their feelings and respect for the WWE star.

On a recent episode of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo mentioned that it was strange that there was no message from Vince McMahon. He claimed that McMahon had addressed deaths among wrestlers in the past, but his silence this time round was concerning. He suggested that the 78-year-old could be going through some health issues himself.

"I don't know if I missed this. Was there any kind of statement from Vince McMahon?" Russo continued, "He has put out a statement when people passed before. That's what I said. I haven't seen anything. I just find that very weird. When I see something like that, I really question his health. That to me, this is somebody that worked for you, who died at a very, very young age, tragically and unexpectedly. I just don't know how you don't comment." [From 3:20 - 4:38]

Triple H broke the news about Bray Wyatt's passing

Last week, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H had the misfortune of informing the fans of Bray Wyatt's tragic death.

In a post on Twitter, he mentioned that Mike Rotunda, Wyatt's father, informed him that his son had passed away unexpectedly. He sent out his warm wishes to the family and urged fans to respect their privacy.

WWE held tributes on SmackDown this past Friday and again during this week's episode of RAW in honor of Bray Wyatt.

