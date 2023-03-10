"A little bit crazy but very, very resilient" - Rhea Ripley thinks rising WWE Superstar should join The Judgment Day

Rhea Ripley is set to face one of her biggest challenges since moving to the main roster as she will go up against Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39. The Eradicator recently said she would like Liv Morgan to join The Judgment Day.

Earlier this year, Rhea Ripley made history by crossing over sixty minutes in the Women's Royal Rumble match by starting as the first competitor. Later, she chose Charlotte Flair and the SmackDown Women's Championship because she felt unfinished business between her and The Queen.

Last year, Rhea Ripley joined The Judgment Day under Edge's tutelage on the red brand after turning on Liv Morgan. Speaking on WWE Deutschland, Ripley revealed that she wants Liv Morgan to join The Judgment Day as the stable will help her unlock her true potential:

"Someone that is a little bit crazy but very, very resilient, someone that I know could be capable of so much more is Liv Morgan. My former tag team partner Liv Morgan. I think she would suit The Judgment Day extremely well, and I think that if she decides to join us, we can take her to the next level," said Ripley. [From 27:07 to 27:45]

It will be interesting to see if The Eradicator can conquer her biggest challenge on the main roster in the form of Charlotte Flair and win the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Rhea Ripley is open to teaming up with WWE SmackDown star Liv Morgan if she decides to join The Judgment Day

After losing the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, Nikki A.S.H. turned on Rhea Ripley, and the two feuded for a while. Later, the Nightmare formed a new partnership with Liv Morgan ahead of WrestleMania 38.

After the event, the two eventually went their separate ways as the Nightmare joined The Judgment Day to become the Eradicator. Speaking on WWE Deutschland, the 26-year-old star revealed that she would be open to forming a team with Liv Morgan, as she has asked her about this several times in the past:

"I mean if Liv [Morgan] wants to join, I've asked her many, many times, but she just refuses but that's just her stubbornness showing through. I believe we will be a tag team again and I think we can conquer everything if she decides to join. She's very very stubborn and she wants to do her own thing, props to her but you know the door is always open." [From 28:00 to 28:28]

It will be interesting to see if the former SmackDown Women's Champion accepts Rhea Ripley's invitation to join the heinous group on WWE RAW.

What are your thoughts on Rhea Ripley's role in The Judgment Day? Sound off in the comment section below.

