"A little shocked" - Bruce Prichard's reaction to former WWE MITB winner having backstage heat

Ken Anderson could have been a consistent WWE main eventer had it not been for the reported backstage heat that spelled the end of his eventful run.

Previously known as Mr. Kennedy, the Green Bay Loudmouth reportedly had a reputation for being reckless in the ring after he hit a botched backdrop on Randy Orton. This incident eventually led to his release, so the former WWE United States Champion never fully realized his potential in the company.

Bruce Prichard worked with Anderson in the WWE in the mid-2000s, and on a recent episode of Something To Wrestle, he discussed Anderson's run with the company. Prichard speculated that the former champion might have had a "falling out" with certain people. He also noted that Anderson could have just failed to ascend to the next level in the eyes of WWE officials.

"I wasn't there when that happened and frankly, was a little shocked when I read it in that timeframe," said Prichard. "So, I really don't know what happened. I really don't know if Ken just fell out of favor or if people got to the point where you're trying to take him to the promised land, but he can't cross the line. So, I really don't know what happened there."

Anderson memorably won the Money in the Bank Ladder Match at WWE WrestleMania 23, but he lost the briefcase to Edge a few weeks later. In hindsight, this defeat could be seen as an indication that the company was reluctant to push Kennedy into the main-event scene.

Bruce Prichard says the WWE roster wanted to help Mr. Kennedy become a top talent

The most recent Something to Wrestle episode focused on WWE Armageddon 2006, where The Undertaker beat Mr. Kennedy in a Last Ride Match. Prichard stated that WWE officials hoped that this bout would help the younger Superstar have a "breakout," but it didn't pan out that way.

The WWE executive also recalled that, as far as he could tell, Anderson never had any backstage issues. Instead, he believed that other Superstars liked the Green Bay Loudmouth and genuinely wanted to help him.

"I mean, I don't remember there ever being a problem," Prichard added. "I think everybody liked Ken and wanted to help Ken get to the next level."

Ken Anderson's WWE career could have been entirely different had he stayed away from the backstage controversies that sadly stunted his growth as a potential world champion. He later had a successful run in TNA/IMPACT Wrestling, but his WWE career is remembered for his missed opportunity to become a major star.

