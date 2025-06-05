“A lot of guys they could’ve cut” - WWE could've released other names instead of R-Truth, says veteran (Exclusive) 

The news about WWE superstar R-Truth's release spread like wildfire after it was announced this past Sunday. The beloved superstar's release hasn't gone down well with the entire wrestling community.

While discussing the same in The Wrestling Time Machine on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, former WWE personality Teddy Long had some brutal comments. The former SmackDown General Manager claimed there were many other main roster stars WWE could've released instead of R-Truth.

"Well, there's a lot of guys on that main roster that I see they could have cut and not R-Truth," Long said. [From 8:01 onwards]

Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter claimed that NXT call-ups are one of the possible reasons behind the recent releases, as they need to make room for them.

"You know what they're doing? Also, they're starting to bring up people from NXT. So little by little, they're probably cutting people from the main roster to make room for them," Apter said. [From 7:50 onwards]

WWE has recently called up stars like Roxanne Perez, Giulia, and Stephanie Vaquer to the main roster. There are also reports that both Jordynne Grace and Ricky Saints are in line for a main roster call-up as well.

