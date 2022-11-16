"A lot of it was innovative" - 3-time world champion opens up on his iconic feud with WWE star Cody Rhodes (Exclusive)

Cody Rhodes feuded with numerous notable superstars after initially leaving WWE in 2016. During his time with AEW from 2019 to 2022, he feuded with the likes of Brodie Lee, MJF, and Q.T. Marshall.

During his brief run in the NWA before AEW, Rhodes was involved in another iconic feud of equal magnitude against Nick Aldis. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of UnSKripted, Aldis opened up about the rivalry.

According to Aldis, his feud with Cody Rhodes was the most enjoyable stretch of his career:

"I loved that angle, that to me is the most enjoyable stretch in my career. I'll tell you why, because it felt like, it really had an old-school feel to it. Not because of what we did because I thought what we did was actually pretty cutting edge... I thought a lot of it was pretty innovative. But the fact that... there wasn't this plan, there wasn't no creative team, there wasn't no sort of multi-million dollar marketing machine behind it."

Aldis, a former TNA and NWA World Champion, claimed his feud with Cody Rhodes gave him an old-school vibe.

"It was he and I, just sort of [...] 'Where should we go next? What about this? Yeah, now let's do this. Yeah, this will keep it going.' It was all very organic. It felt more like how somebody like Harley Race or Dusty [Rhodes] or Ric [Flair] would've done a program with each other when they were working in a territory or something," said Nick Aldis. [17:39-18:50]

Watch the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of UnSKripted:

Nick Aldis opened up on his feud with Cody Rhodes

During the same conversation, Nick Aldis further opened up on his feud with Cody Rhodes.

According to the former two-time NWA World Heavyweight Champion, his rivalry with Rhodes was the most competitive feud. He said:

"The rivalry with Cody is brought up a lot. It was very very even... Probably the most competitive feud because we competed on everything and obviously, we have one victory each. So, you know, that one was probably the most... stalemate-ish. It's the one that's kind of locked horns, you know. No conclusion," he said.

Aldis' tenure with the NWA ended quite recently. It remains to be seen what his next move in professional wrestling will be.

While using any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and give credit to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click here to find out how!

Why didn't John Cena ever turn heel? He told someone on the Sportskeeda Wrestling staff right here.

Poll : 0 votes