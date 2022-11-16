"We have one victory each" - 36-year-old former world champion claims his feud with Cody Rhodes was the most competitive (Exclusive)

Before his WWE return, Cody Rhodes took the wrestling world by storm. He competed in various promotions other than AEW, including NWA and New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

At All In 2019, Rhodes faced Nick Aldis for the NWA World Heavyweight Championship. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of UnSKripted, Aldis opened up on his feud with The American Nightmare.

According to the former IMPACT and NWA World Champion, his feud with Rhodes was the most competitive of his career. Following All In, the two men had a rematch that Aldis won:

"The rivalry with Cody is brought up a lot. It was very very even... Probably the most competitive feud because we competed on everything and obviously, we have one victory each. So, you know, that one was probably the most... stalemate-ish. It's the one that's kind of locked horns, you know. No conclusion," said Aldis. [11:48 - 12:15]

Cody Rhodes is currently sidelined with an injury

Cody Rhodes has been absent from WWE programming for months. His last match was at this year's Hell in a Cell premium live event when he stepped foot inside the gruesome structure for a trilogy bout with Seth Rollins.

Despite competing with an injury, The American Nightmare secured his third win over Rollins at the event. However, in the next edition of RAW, Rhodes was assaulted by The Visionary in an angle that was played to write him off.

The former WWE Intercontinental Champion could be set for a return in 2023. Fans have predicted that he will enter the Royal Rumble Match, whereas a few have also advocated for the 37-year-old to challenge Roman Reigns down the road.

Meanwhile, Nick Aldis' run with the NWA recently ended. A potential feud with Cody Rhodes could be on the cards if the 36-year-old gets signed with WWE.

