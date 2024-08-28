"A lot of time with Liv" - Dominik Mysterio reveals a unique method he is using to prepare for Bash in Berlin

At the upcoming Bash in Berlin Premium Live Event, Dominik Mysterio will team up with Liv Morgan. Ahead of their Mixed Tag Team Match against The Terror Twins, Mysterio revealed a unique method he has been using to prepare for the match.

Mysterio and Morgan are members of The Judgment Day. At SummerSlam, Mysterio helped Morgan retain the Women's World Championship against Ripley, betraying the latter in the process.

Speaking in an interview with Fox News, Mysterio revealed that he has been preparing for Bash in Berlin with nuggets. The 27-year-old has also been spending time with Morgan to improve their chemistry.

"I’ve been preparing with a lot of nuggies and a lot of time with Liv, just getting to know each other a little bit better, making sure our chemistry is one point when we get out there because she’s the only person to have ever beaten Rhea twice," he said. "So, definitely looking forward to making it a third time. I think we’re more than prepared for Bash in Berlin."

Dominik Mysterio claimed that Liv Morgan has accepted him for who he is

Dominik Mysterio has admitted there is equal respect between him and Liv Morgan in their on-screen relationship.

Speaking on the Cheap Heat podcast, Mysterio explained the difference in his relationship with Morgan compared to his relationship with Rhea Ripley. He said:

"[This relationship that you're currently in with Liv you'd say is far superior to your previous one?] 100%. I just think the fact that there's, you know, equal respect. She just kinda accepts me for who I am as far as like just chicken tender-loving, video game-playing, mustache-having, mullet-wearing, you know, it just, she accepts me,"

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Liv Morgan helped Dominik Mysterio escape from The Terror Twins. At Bash in Berlin, the Judgment Day duo would aim for a huge victory.

