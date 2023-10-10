"A lot of us wouldn't be here without you." Zelina Vega pays a heartfelt tribute to late WWE legend on his birthday 

WWE SmackDown's radiance, Zelina Vega, paid her honest tribute on the occasion of a late superstar's birthday on her Instagram handle.

Rosita devoted her kind words on the birth anniversary of the late distinguished member of the Guerrero wrestling family, Eddie Guerrero. Vega, being a noteworthy member of the company, has been well-known for heartfelt words of appreciation for the superstars who have had a remarkable journey with her or in WWE's squared circle.

Although Eddie Guerrero played the position of heel for a remarkable time in his career, he brimmed with the gleam of being a renowned member in terms of overall exposure, popularity, and fanbase. This contribution was appraised by Zelina as a lot of current superstars who are thriving in the company today would not have been there without Eddie's efforts in setting up that platform and footprints.

Vega, standing at the peak of her career, has also been noteworthy among the novice wrestlers as one to be looked upon. Her dominance among the fanbase has seen much glory of ovations and support in the raging times.

Taking to social media, Zelina did not back off from wishing Guerrero a happy birthday as she reminisced about the latter's huge involvement in her life.

"Happy Birthday Eddie. A lot of us wouldn't be here without you," Vega shared.

Check out a screengrab of Zelina Vega's Instagram story on this link.

Zelina Vega sums up the key reasons for her WWE accomplishments

WWE Superstar Zelina Vega made a noteworthy comment, to sum up the reason for her accomplishments in the Stamford-based promotion.

Unveiling her mind on WWE's The Bump, Zelina shared that she is not one of the hordes who tolerates the cries of people who were hurt in the past. Instead, that becomes a motivation for her to relish that state of tranquility. According to her, this has been the contributing factor to what she has turned out to be in the realm of WWE.

Adding to the conversation, Vega uttered that being knocked down by the opponents would not define her, instead, her belief is riveted to bounce back and return as a champion.

"I'm not one of those people who will shove cotton in my ears to block out the cries of people that I've hurt in the past. Actually quite the opposite, I dance to it like music because that is the kind of thing that made Zelina Vega who she is today. The person that, no matter how many times she has gotten knocked down by a Rhea Ripley, or Bianca, or Becky, Ronda, or whoever else. I'm going to get back up. I am the champion that you deserve and I will be," Vega said.

It would be an exciting journey to see what the company has planned for Vega in the near future.

What are your thoughts on Zelina Vega's remark? Sound off in the comments section below!