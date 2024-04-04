A major title will be retained at WWE WrestleMania XL, says Teddy Long (Exclusive)

According to WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long, at least one of the titles are quite sure to be defended successfully at WrestleMania XL, judging by the talent of the current holder.

The title in question is the Tag Team Championship, currently around the waists of Judgment Day members Damian Priest and Finn Balor. The duo won the titles from Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn at Payback, albeit with some illegal help from the rest of their stablemates. Since then, they have managed to hold on to the belts and are slated to participate in a six-pack ladder match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter stated:

"Judgment Day, Judgment Day will retain the titles. Finn Balor and Damian Priest. Yeah." [6:06 onwards]

Hall of Famer Teddy Long further added:

"I would agree with that too, because I have been watching Damian Priest, what a phenomenal athlete man, he is doing an outstanding job man. Absolutely just, there is no words for him man, so I think those guys will retain." [6:18 onwards]

Drew McIntyre has considered the possibility of Damian Priest cashing in at WWE WrestleMania XL

While Drew McIntyre is looking to take down Seth Rollins at WrestleMania XL, he is also aware of the fact that Damian Priest may cash in at an opportune moment.

Speaking on Evan Mack's World, Drew responded to a question on the matter:

"Yeah, he's in my mind. I mean, I need to stop giving him the answers coz he may actually listen. Unlike Seth, I keep giving him the answers to the test, and he keeps failing. But with Priest in the last match, he decided to cash in half-way through me and Seth and I was so angry because I had to Claymore him on the floor, which hurts me as much as it hurts my opponent. Because I kicked him in the face and I land on my own back on the floor from about freaking six feet in the air and it ended up costing me the match," he said.

The Scottish superstar further stated that he would keep an eye on the Judgment Day member as well. It remains to be seen whether Damian will pose a threat to Drew at WWE WrestleMania XL.

