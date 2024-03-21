Drew McIntyre acknowledges the danger of 41-year-old WWE Superstar stealing his moment at WrestleMania XL

Drew McIntyre addressed the possibility of Señor Money in the Bank, Damian Priest stealing his moment at WWE WrestleMania XL.

The Scottish Warrior won the Men's Elimination Chamber Match last month to earn a shot at Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship. He is set to square off against The Visionary on Night Two of WrestleMania XL. McIntyre had previously challenged Rollins for the title on the Day 1 edition of WWE RAW. However, he came up short. The match also saw Priest attempt to cash-in his Money in the Bank contract before getting a Claymore from McIntyre.

In a recent interview with Evan Mack's World, McIntyre addressed the possibility of Priest cashing in at WrestleMania XL.

"Yeah, he's in my mind. I mean, I need to stop giving him the answers coz he may actually listen. Unlike Seth, I keep giving him the answers to the test, and he keeps failing. But with Priest in the last match, he decided to cash in half-way through me and Seth and I was so angry because I had to Claymore him on the floor, which hurts me as much as it hurts my opponent. Because I kicked him in the face and I land on my own back on the floor from about freaking six feet in the air and it ended up costing me the match," he said.

The former WWE Champion added:

"And afterwards, I was like, 'Why would you cash in? Why didn't you wait till after the match when I was at my weakest and I was, you know, ready for the taking?' And I've, you know, since went and maybe I need to stop telling this guy. You know this way you should cash in buddy coz it makes more sense in case he goes, 'Oh, you know what? Drew is right. I'm not Seth Rollins. I can actually take advice.' So, yeah, I'll keep one eye on Priest at all times." [12:14 - 13:00]

You can watch his comments in the video below.

Damian Priest will compete at WWE WrestleMania XL

While he holds the Money in the Bank briefcase, Damian Priest is also one-half of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, alongside his Judgment Day teammate Finn Balor.

The 41-year-old WWE Superstar and Balor are scheduled to defend their championships in a Six-Pack Ladder match at this year's Show of Shows. Three teams have already qualified for the anticipated clash: The New Day, DIY, and The Awesome Truth. Two qualifying matches are yet to take place and their winners will join the reigning champions and the teams that have already qualified for the special ladder match at the Showcase of the Immortals.

In an interview with Ten Count, Priest recently addressed whether he is considering cashing in his Money in the Bank contract. He claimed that although he wants to be patient, it would be intriguing to have both world champions in the same building as him.

Do you think Damian Priest will cash in his WWE Money in the Bank contract at WrestleMania XL? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

Please credit Evan Mack's World and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use the above transcription.

