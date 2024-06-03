"A massacre is coming" - WWE teases Uncle Howdy's return with another cryptic message

WWE has dropped another major teaser regarding the inevitable return of Uncle Howdy. He debuted during Bray Wyatt's last WWE run and accompanied the latter for his in-ring segments.

Bo Dallas, the man behind the Howdy mask, initially haunted Wyatt before aligning with him in 2023. Following Wyatt's unfortunate passing, the former NXT Champion reappeared in his brother's documentary, Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal.

Following the 2024 Hall of Fame ceremony, WWE began teasing the return of Howdy by showing QR codes on TV during matches and segments.

Uncle Howdy recently took over the WWE website in the lead-up to his much-awaited return. A mysterious figure on the site was seen saying "hello." The eerie personality also sent the following message:

“I accepted my calling. Only then was I able to set the others free. We followed the Words of the Red and now we see. I offer you one last chance at redemption. It doesn’t have to be this way. The cave can no longer exist. We are going to burn it to the ground. A massacre is coming. 168 / 197.″ [This is an excerpt of the message on wwe.com]

Uncle Howdy could lead the Wyatt 6 faction

According to rumors, Uncle Howdy could arrive in WWE with the Wyatt 6 faction. The faction is reportedly set to feature several superstars, including Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross, Dexter Lumis, Joe Gacy, and Erick Rowan.

All the aforementioned superstars have been absent from the company for a while. Rowan reportedly re-signed with the company amid rumors of his comeback. The powerhouse was previously a part of the original Wyatt Family faction, comprising the late Luke Harper and The Eater of Worlds. Meanwhile, Bliss aligned with Wyatt during the latter's run as The Fiend.

Bliss has been absent since the 2023 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. Before the latest edition of SmackDown, Howdy's return was teased on Twitter/X in a now-deleted tweet by WWE. The company's official handle posted a photo of a mysterious figure with a cryptic caption.