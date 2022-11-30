Austin Theory has described being in the same ring with Vince McMahon and Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38 as a memorable moment.

The current United States Champion collided with Pat McAfee at the event in the latter's first match on the main roster. Following the bout, the former NFL punter had an impromptu match with the former WWE Chairman. The Rattlesnake then came out and hit all three men with Stunners.

During a recent interview with CityNews Ottawa, Austin Theory described the whole thing as a memorable moment for him, as he got to share the ring with two iconic characters in Stone Cold Steve Austin and Mr. McMahon.

"Having a great match with Pat McAfee and then after that, having Mr. McMahon and 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin standing in the ring together, and then later, me getting stunned into the skies of Dallas, was pretty amazing... It's one of those things, you think about Austin and me being one of those guys selling the stunner, I had to put my own stamp on it and being able to share the ring with 'Stone Cold' is definitely a memorable moment," said Theory.

Austin Theory on what's next for him after recapturing the United States Title

At Survivor Series WarGames, the 25-year-old star defeated Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley in a triple threat match to become a two-time United States Champion. He and The Visionary were involved in a confrontation on RAW this week.

Austin Theory told CityNews Ottawa what he's planning to do next after winning the title.

"I am just going to go after whatever I want and whatever I see," said Theory.

Theory shocked the world when he dethroned Seth Rollins at Survivor Series. He has the potential to become a major star in WWE, and it'll be interesting to see how his feud with the former Universal Champion pans out.

