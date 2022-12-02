"A MUST-SEE Dream Match" - Wrestling fans want Roman Reigns to face WWE legend at WrestleMania 39 among three top superstars

Roman Reigns' opponent for WrestleMania 39 is yet to be decided. However, a major portion of the WWE Universe has chosen The Tribal Chief's opponent.

Twitter user @slate_s42 recently initiated a debate among fans by questioning who Reigns should be facing at The Grandest Stage of Them All between The Rock, Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, and GUNTHER.

By the looks of it, the majority of the fans are in favor of Reigns facing The Rock at WrestleMania 39. A few fans do remain in support of Rhodes getting a title shot ahead of The Great One.

Check out the Twitter reactions below:

MattBros4 @MattBros4Rules @slate_s42 Roman vs Rock is a MUST-SEE Dream Match @slate_s42 Roman vs Rock is a MUST-SEE Dream Match

Not that the Sami match wouldn't but, it's The Rock, come on 🤷🏻‍♂️ @slate_s42 I would prefer Sami, but the Rock would both make sense and would rake in lots of moneyNot that the Sami match wouldn't but, it's The Rock, come on 🤷🏻‍♂️ @slate_s42 I would prefer Sami, but the Rock would both make sense and would rake in lots of money 😂Not that the Sami match wouldn't but, it's The Rock, come on 🤷🏻‍♂️

John @johndauria6 @slate_s42 Rock... only because we can always get Roman vs Cody later down the road and sooner than later the chance for Rock vs Reigns just goes down @slate_s42 Rock... only because we can always get Roman vs Cody later down the road and sooner than later the chance for Rock vs Reigns just goes down

Alex @AJG424 @slate_s42 Rock but not for the titles. Or only for one title. @slate_s42 Rock but not for the titles. Or only for one title.

iron pirate @john_pirolo @slate_s42 if roman were to retire, him facing the rock would be a great last match @slate_s42 if roman were to retire, him facing the rock would be a great last match https://t.co/wDKtk5rUQG

If they're not going with Roman/Rock then Cody will be the perfect opponent for him @slate_s42 See if Roman/Rock is possible then I don't think anyone needs a second thought for it lolIf they're not going with Roman/Rock then Cody will be the perfect opponent for him @slate_s42 See if Roman/Rock is possible then I don't think anyone needs a second thought for it lolIf they're not going with Roman/Rock then Cody will be the perfect opponent for him

JohnnyZ From The AZ 🏴‍ @JWrestlingV2 @slate_s42 Roman vs Cody bc that's the only match where we'd have a shot at seeing a new champion. All the rest, Roman wins. @slate_s42 Roman vs Cody bc that's the only match where we'd have a shot at seeing a new champion. All the rest, Roman wins.

JosieComWonkru @HosieComWonkru @slate_s42 Roman vs cody. Roman vs sami is not a Wrestlemania match. Gunther might be facing brock. @slate_s42 Roman vs cody. Roman vs sami is not a Wrestlemania match. Gunther might be facing brock.

I’ve been trying to tell people the past few months. Roman is defending both titles on both nights at WrestleMania in the main event. Cody Night 1, The Rock night 2. Sean Slate @slate_s42 Which would you prefer? 🤔 Which would you prefer? 🤔 https://t.co/ZEtFSbA7Ey Both the Rock and Cody.I’ve been trying to tell people the past few months. Roman is defending both titles on both nights at WrestleMania in the main event. Cody Night 1, The Rock night 2. twitter.com/slate_s42/stat… Both the Rock and Cody.I’ve been trying to tell people the past few months. Roman is defending both titles on both nights at WrestleMania in the main event. Cody Night 1, The Rock night 2. twitter.com/slate_s42/stat…

Meanwhile, Zayn is the current Bloodline stablemate of Reigns, while GUNTHER is the reigning Intercontinental Champion.

Booker T has vouched for The Rock to dethrone Roman Reigns

WWE legend and commentator Booker T wants The Rock to dethrone Roman Reigns.

Speaking on his Reality of Wrestling podcast, Booker mentioned how WWE could play out The Rock's return and have him beat The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. He said:

"Can you smell what I'm cooking baby? [Should The Rock beat Reigns for the title?] I don't know, you know what I mean? It could be one of those things like when I won the title at Reality of Wrestling and just left it in the ring, just had to show him. It could be one of those type of deals, you know what I mean?"

The Rock is currently busy with his Hollywood career. It has been years since he has stepped foot in a professional wrestling ring, but that hasn't changed the fans' perspective regarding his return.

The Great One has previously shared screen with Reigns in WWE and in Hollywood. However, it is to be seen if the two men will cross paths one more time for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the biggest WWE show of 2023.

Who would you like to see between The Rock, Sami Zayn, and Gunther challenge Roman Reigns? Sound off in the comment section below!

