"A MUST-SEE Dream Match" - Wrestling fans want Roman Reigns to face WWE legend at WrestleMania 39 among three top superstars

Roman Reigns' opponent for WrestleMania 39 is yet to be decided. However, a major portion of the WWE Universe has chosen The Tribal Chief's opponent.
Twitter user @slate_s42 recently initiated a debate among fans by questioning who Reigns should be facing at The Grandest Stage of Them All between The Rock, Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, and GUNTHER.
By the looks of it, the majority of the fans are in favor of Reigns facing The Rock at WrestleMania 39. A few fans do remain in support of Rhodes getting a title shot ahead of The Great One.
Check out the Twitter reactions below:
Meanwhile, Zayn is the current Bloodline stablemate of Reigns, while GUNTHER is the reigning Intercontinental Champion.
Booker T has vouched for The Rock to dethrone Roman Reigns
WWE legend and commentator Booker T wants The Rock to dethrone Roman Reigns.
Speaking on his Reality of Wrestling podcast, Booker mentioned how WWE could play out The Rock's return and have him beat The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. He said:
"Can you smell what I'm cooking baby? [Should The Rock beat Reigns for the title?] I don't know, you know what I mean? It could be one of those things like when I won the title at Reality of Wrestling and just left it in the ring, just had to show him. It could be one of those type of deals, you know what I mean?"
The Rock is currently busy with his Hollywood career. It has been years since he has stepped foot in a professional wrestling ring, but that hasn't changed the fans' perspective regarding his return.
The Great One has previously shared screen with Reigns in WWE and in Hollywood. However, it is to be seen if the two men will cross paths one more time for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the biggest WWE show of 2023.
Who would you like to see between The Rock, Sami Zayn, and Gunther challenge Roman Reigns? Sound off in the comment section below!
A WWE legend feels like Vince McMahon can only blame himself for his situation. More details here