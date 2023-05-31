"A parody of a wrestling match" – WCW veteran blasts Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes

Former WCW wrestler Disco Inferno did not hold back in his review of Brock Lesnar's win over Cody Rhodes at WWE Night of Champions.

The match revolved around Lesnar targeting Rhodes' arm, which The Beast Incarnate recently broke as part of a storyline. At the end of a physical 10-minute contest, The American Nightmare lost via technical submission after passing out to a Kimura Lock.

Disco Inferno said on K100 that the match lacked logic due to Rhodes' kayfabe broken arm:

"This was absurd. This was like a parody of a wrestling match, in my opinion. Supposedly Cody was wrestling with a broken arm? And a guy that's a UFC Heavyweight Champion had him in a Kimura and didn't just snap his arm in half? He's got a Kimura on a broken arm! The visual picture should have been him literally snapping the bones, like breaking his arm in half, right? Like a compound fracture." [24:51 – 25:24]

Rhodes previously defeated Lesnar in the main event of WWE Backlash. On this week's RAW, the WrestleMania 39 main-eventer said he wants to face the former UFC Heavyweight Champion one more time.

Disco Inferno thinks Cody Rhodes' injury insulted fans' intelligence

In June 2022, Cody Rhodes competed with a legitimately torn pectoral muscle when he defeated Seth Rollins at Hell in a Cell. He underwent surgery after the match, ruling him out of in-ring action for the next seven months.

A year on from that moment, Disco Inferno cannot understand why Rhodes' on-screen character sustained such a severe scripted injury in his rivalry with Brock Lesnar:

"They went too over the top with what the injury was. You don't have to say broken arm. You could have said he sprained a ligament, like a UCL [Ulnar Collateral Ligament] sprain, but a broken arm is absurd and insulting to the intelligence of the people that watch sports." [28:21 – 28:43]

During Rhodes' latest RAW promo, he boldly claimed that Lesnar is "afraid" of him. Former WWE writer Vince Russo disagreed with the 37-year-old, arguing that fans do not believe what he is saying.

