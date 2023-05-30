Cody Rhodes said a line about Brock Lesnar on RAW that fans won't believe, WWE veteran notes (Exclusive)

The RAW after Night of Champions advanced various storylines but also exposed some of the issues WWE has with its scripting, as noted by Vince Russo.

Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar's rivalry has been under the spotlight since WrestleMania 39. They faced each other for the second time at Night of Champions, with the Beast Incarnate making The American Nightmare pass out to the Kimura lock.

Predictably enough, Cody cut a promo on RAW following his loss to send a message to Lesnar, who he claimed was afraid of him. Vince Russo found the comment ridiculous as he noted how no fan would believe that Lesnar could realistically be fearful of another human being.

The former Universal Champion is one of the most dominant combat sports athletes in the company's history, and he's never backed down from a fight. Vince Russo revealed the problem with Rhodes' statement while also pinpointing the issues with WWE's content:

"It's like what's next with the Cody promo. When Cody starts going into, this is what I just can't; when he starts going into 'Brock Lesnar is afraid of Cody Rhodes.' Bro, do you think there is one person watching this show that would think Brock Lesnar would be afraid of Cody Rhodes? Who are you talking to that would believe that for half a second?" [1:08:30 - 1:09:10]

Vince Russo highlights another example of WWE's illogical promos from RAW

After The Bloodline's long-awaited implosion, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens retained their tag team titles at Night of Champions.

Zayn talked about their victory on RAW and claimed that he and his partner had finally triumphed over Roman Reigns, a comment that didn't go down well as well with Vince Russo.

The former WWE writer reminded fans that Sami and Kevin had both been beaten by Roman Reigns during their one-on-one bouts in the past. He further stated that the only reason why they didn't lose this time around, collectively, was due to Jimmy Uso's rebellious superkicks on the Tribal Chief.

Zayn saying the line as a babyface made him look weak, as Russo added below:

"Sami Zayn, as a babyface, said the line, 'Well, now it's clear, we won!' And I'm sitting here thinking, I think Roman Reigns pinned you and your partner. It's stuff like that makes you look so freaking weak. So, because he beat the both of you, 'Oh, no, we won; Jimmy got him in the end.'" [1:09:11 - 1:09:50]

Did you enjoy the RAW after NOC? Sound off in the comments section below.

