"A perfect fit" - Twitter wants Jay White, Liv Morgan, and other top WWE stars as future Judgment Day members

According to Finn Balor, The Judgment Day will be adding more members after WWE WrestleMania 39.

In reaction to Balor's comments, the wrestling world on social media has suggested that superstars like Jay White, Sonya Deville, Cora Jade, and other top names could be solid candidates to join the faction.

The Judgment Day currently has four members in their faction. Their line-up includes Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, Rhea Ripley, and Damian Priest. Ripley and Priest are faction originals and were recruited by former leader Edge.

White is reportedly done with New Japan Pro Wrestling and could potentially be on his way to WWE. He is a former leader of the Bullet Club, just like Balor, who, in fact, is the founder of the group.

The Irishman also played a crucial role in White's recruitment to the Bullet Club, using his Kiwi connections with faction OG Bad Luck Fale. Being a former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, White will definitely be a solid addition to Balor's current group.

WWE star Finn Balor's plans on expanding The Judgment Day

During a recent appearance on WWE's The Bump, Finn Balor stated that The Judgment Day is always planning and briefly discussed the group's ideas.

He mentioned that post-WrestleMania 39, the group will be "expanding". The former Universal Champion hasn't hinted about the superstar(s) that might join the group. Balor said:

"We are always planning. The Judgment Day are always planning; we're always plotting, we're always scheming. I'm always texting with Damian. We have a group chat with me, Damian, Rhea, Dom. We're plotting, we're figuring things out. And trust me, once we get 'Mania behind us, The Judgment Day will be expanding,"

Balor is currently feuding with Edge and even interfered during his recent United States Championship match against Austin Theory on RAW. The two men are likely to cross paths once again at WrestleMania 39.

Which superstars do you think should join The Judgment Day?

