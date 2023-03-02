Former WWE Universal Champion Finn Balor has disclosed that The Judgment Day will be expanding after WrestleMania 39.

The Prince joined the heelish group during an episode of RAW last year after the Hell in a Cell premium live event. This was on the same night that its founder was kicked out of the stable and attacked by Damian Priest, the first person he recruited. Dominik Mysterio was the latest edition to the group. He earned his place by turning on his father Rey Mysterio at Clash at the Castle.

During a recent appearance on WWE's The Bump, Finn Balor was asked if The Judgment Day will be adding new members soon. He stated that they're always scheming, and they have plans to expand after WrestleMania.

"We are always planning. The Judgment Day are always planning; we're always plotting, we're always scheming. I'm always texting with Damian, we have a group chat with me, Damian, Rhea, Dom. We're plotting, we're figuring things out. And trust me, once we get 'Mania behind us, The Judgment Day will be expanding," said Balor. [28:23-28:40]

The Judgment Day has been involved in a lengthy feud with WWE Hall of Famer Edge

After The Rated-R Superstar was ousted from the faction, he reverted to a babyface and sought revenge for what the group did to him.

At Elimination Chamber, Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor faced Edge and Beth Phoenix in a mixed tag team match, which was won by The Grit Couple. The former Universal Champion accused the Rated-R Superstar of cheating during the match.

"How can a Hall of Famer possibly be satisfied with that victory at Elimination Chamber when clearly Edge used his wife for assistance? Let's not even talk about shoddy refereeing by WWE official Eddie Arango. It's clearly a disqualification. Beth used that stupid move to injure my ribs, to help Edge defeat Finn. He cannot do it one-on-one," said Balor. [From 19:27 to 20:01]

Finn Balor is currently set to take on Johnny Gargano on next week's episode of RAW. A match between Balor and Edge is expected to take place at WrestleMania 39.

