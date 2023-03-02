"It's clearly a disqualification"- Finn Balor claims WWE Hall of Famer cheated in his match at Elimination Chamber

WWE Superstar Finn Balor shared his thoughts on Edge's victory at Elimination Chamber.

The Hall of Famer teamed up with his wife, Beth Phoenix, to take on Rhea Ripley and Balor in a mixed tag team match. Beth and Edge won the bout after delivering Shatter Machine to The Prince.

Speaking about the loss on WWE's The Bump, Finn Balor stated that The Rated-R Superstar's victory is tainted because he used his wife for assistance. The former NXT Champion added that Edge couldn't beat one-on-one.

"How can a Hall of Famer possibly be satisfied with that victory at Elimination Chamber when clearly Edge used his wife for assistance? Let's not even talk about shoddy refereeing by WWE official Eddie Arango. It's clearly a disqualification. Beth used that stupid move to injure my ribs, to help Edge defeat Finn. He cannot do it one-on-one," said Balor. [From 19:27 to 20:01]

Finn Balor and Edge could face off in a stipulation match at WWE WrestleMania 39

Finn Balor and Edge have been embroiled in a feud for the past several months. The Prince turned heel to join forces with Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley, who betrayed their former leader last year.

The duo have stood across the ring from one another multiple times since then. They collided in an 'I Quit' match at Extreme Rules, where Rhea Ripley threatened to hit Beth Phoenix with a con-chair-to to make The Rated R Superstar quit. The Grit couple returned at Royal Rumble for retribution against The Judgment Day.

Balor challenged Edge to another match on RAW this week. The former NXT Champion also attacked the Hall of Famer on the red brand a couple of weeks back during his bout against Austin Theory.

Finn stated that their rivalry will get over when he says it's over before calling out the Master Manipulator for one last showdown at WrestleMania 39.

There have been rumors about the WrestleMania match between them being inside the Hell in a Cell structure. Finn Balor could also reintroduce his 'Demon' persona for the potential bout.

