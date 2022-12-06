"A perfect reset" - The Usos could lose the titles at WrestleMania 39 against two former rivals, according to WWE Universe

According to the WWE Universe, The Usos' reign of terror might be over in a few months. Fans believe that their reign as champions has gone stale, and once The Bloodline turns on Sami Zayn, he will team up with Kevin Owens to dethrone them as champions.

Earlier this year, Sami Zayn began working alongside The Bloodline, during which he assisted Jimmy and Jey Uso on several occasions to retain their titles. A few weeks ago, the duo became the longest-reigning champions in the company's history after defeating The New Day.

At Survivor Series: WarGames, Jey Uso finally accepted Zayn into the family when he betrayed Kevin Owens. However, the duo have taken shortcuts to remain the undisputed tag champs, such as attacking their opponents before the match or having Solo Siko and Sami Zayn in their corner.

Fans are utterly disappointed in their reign as champions. However, they still feel that Zayn will reunite with Kevin Owens and defeat The Usos to become the next Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions at WrestleMania 39. Here's how the fans reacted to a potential Mania match:

Wrestlebuddy @Wrestle_buddy Breaking: Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs. The Usos is planned for WrestleMania 39 in April.



- WrestlingNewsCo. Breaking: Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs. The Usos is planned for WrestleMania 39 in April. - WrestlingNewsCo. https://t.co/G6LGKoDMMQ

theprinceVegeta @Thekotamacc @WWE @IAmEliasWWE @SuperKingofBros @WWE Usos I love the longterm story telling that gona lead to owens/sami taking the belts off the usos @WWE @IAmEliasWWE @SuperKingofBros @WWEUsos I love the longterm story telling that gona lead to owens/sami taking the belts off the usos

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 Kevin Owens was telling Sami Zayn that The Bloodline was gonna turn on him is crazy considering he turned on him his first night in WWE Kevin Owens was telling Sami Zayn that The Bloodline was gonna turn on him is crazy considering he turned on him his first night in WWE 😂https://t.co/vipwK1G4wU

Michael Burkett @mike_burkett_ @Wrestle_buddy @NewsXero I like this pairing. If it stands I do believe this would be the night the USO’s lose. The story telling clearly would be great seeing right now Owens & Zayn are enemies, somewhere that gets mended & then they start the demise of the bloodline @Wrestle_buddy @NewsXero I like this pairing. If it stands I do believe this would be the night the USO’s lose. The story telling clearly would be great seeing right now Owens & Zayn are enemies, somewhere that gets mended & then they start the demise of the bloodline

KAIRI SANE IS IWGP CHAMPION 🏴‍☠️ @arnmald Cody Rhodes will be the traveling/floating WWE World Champion after WrestleMania



Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens will be the WWE World Tag Team Champions



A perfect reset for WWE Cody Rhodes will be the traveling/floating WWE World Champion after WrestleMania Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens will be the WWE World Tag Team ChampionsA perfect reset for WWE

It will be interesting to see if Zayn and Owens can bury the hatchet and dethrone the longest-reigning tag team champions in the company's history.

The Usos defeated Matt Riddle and Kevin Owens on WWE RAW

Last week, it was announced that the newly formed team of Matt Riddle and Elias would take on The Usos for the undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship on an upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW.

Unfortunately, The Usos upstaged the challengers when they attacked Elias before the show. During the show, Riddle came out without a partner in front of the Bloodline but still wanted a shot at the titles.

WWE @WWE



#WWERaw Here comes @FightOwensFIght to save the day! Here comes @FightOwensFIght to save the day!#WWERaw https://t.co/QeXBhNxzCJ

Fortunately, Kevin Owens, who is feuding with The Bloodline, came to the aid of Riddle and took Elias' place in the match. The two superstars proved themselves to be worthy challengers as they took the champions to their limits.

After several superkicks and near falls during the match, Riddle was taken out with a One and Done for the three count. After the match, Solo Sikoa brutally attacked 'The Original Bro' to end the segment.

Do you think Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will dethrone Jimmy and Jey Uso at WrestleMania 39? Sound off in the comment section below.

