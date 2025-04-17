"A plane almost exploded that we were inside of" - Logan Paul shares terrifying news ahead of WWE WrestleMania 41

WWE Superstar Logan Paul recently shared horrifying personal news ahead of WrestleMania 41. The Maverick will be in action at this year's Show of Shows.

Ad

On the latest edition of WWE RAW, Logan showed up after AJ Styles' match against Karrion Kross. An angry Styles called the YouTube Megastar inside the ring to throw hands ahead of their scheduled bout at WrestleMania 41. However, Kross also came into the ring, and the numbers game caught up to The Phenomenal One. The segment ended with Paul hitting the Paulverizer on the former WWE Champion.

Ahead of his major clash with AJ Styles at WrestleMania 41, Logan Paul was recently part of a terrifying incident. In his latest YouTube vlog, The Maverick revealed that in episode 5 of his reality television show, Paul American, his plane almost exploded.

Ad

Trending

"Babe, as usual, I got bad news. Episode 5 of Paul American, a plane almost exploded that we were inside of. I think the charter company is trying to sue me for their plane exploding and me saving the day. They sent me a settlement letter," he said.

John Cena's last PPV's name revealed by Kurt Angle? More details HERE

The Maverick also mentioned that the flight attendant asked him to open the plane's door, which was jammed due to too much pressure inside the aircraft. Paul added that the door exploded, and the charter company was trying to blame him for it.

Ad

"Guys, in this episode you'll see that the plane was pressurizing and the flight attendants like literally couldn't open the door.[Flight attendant asks Logan to open the door.] So I went and I opened it and it like exploded and the doors flew off... So I opened this door, I thought I did a good deed, I had to write a letter to the FAA like saying what happened, and today I get a letter from the f**king charter company saying like it's my fault... Thank God we film everything," he added. [0:17 - 1:45]

Ad

Check out the video below:

Ad

WWE legend Booker T believes AJ Styles vs Logan Paul could steal the show at WrestleMania 41

During a recent edition of his Hall of Fame radio show, Booker T praised AJ Styles' work throughout the years in the Stamford-based promotion.

The Hall of Famer added that he believed The Phenomenal One's clash against Logan Paul could steal the show at Night Two of WWE WrestleMania 41.

Ad

"He had to show those guys in the [WWE] locker room that he could make it in there, as well as in the ring," Booker said. "There's nobody better than AJ Styles, man. I love the way he went out there and did it, man. He just proved it inside the squared circle with his in-ring prowess and his awareness inside the ring. From a general perspective, he's grown so freaking much. Him and Paul, man, that could be a show-stealer. It really could."

Ad

Ad

It remains to be seen who will come out on top between Logan Paul and AJ Styles at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Please credit Logan Paul's YouTube and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from the first half of this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aashrit Satija Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.



His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.



His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.



Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion. Know More