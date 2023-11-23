"A pure stud" – Otis says sky is the limit for 165-pound female star who lifted him in the air (Exclusive)

A memory that seems to have faded from the pandemic era is that of Otis being lifted off his feet by a 165-pound female superstar. He was asked about the incident and had nothing but praise for her.

At a WWE Community event, Sportskeeda's Emily Mae Heller caught up with Alpha Academy star Otis, where he was asked about the incredible incident and also his partnership with Chad Gable, his mentor and a man who has arguably taken him to the next level.

The incident in question took place before the 2021 Royal Rumble, when Bianca Belair took on Bayley in an obstacle course and was made to lift Otis on her shoulders and walk to the finish, a task that she succeeded in doing.

The Alpha Academy star revealed that he was worried for Belair, but praised her and said that the sky is the limit for the EST of WWE:

"I was very worried for her own being because I'm a big load. About 370 pounds and she just picked me up with ease like a backpack, threw me over the ledge like a piece of trash. I'm just kidding. But with Bianca, the sky's the limit for her and her athletic ability and wrestling as well, she's just a pure stud." (3:41-4:03)

You can watch the full video below:

Bianca Belair described picking up Otis as the most nerve-wracking moment of her career

Expand Tweet

Soon after she lifted the former RAW Tag Team Champion, Bianca Belair went on to win the Women's Royal Rumble and then headline WrestleMania in only the second match ever to get that spot.

In an interview with Inside The Ropes, Belair revealed that lifting Otis was the most nerve-wracking moment of her entire career:

"I was so nervous. Oh my goodness, I was so nervous for that whole entire obstacle course. More nervous than I would have been for a WrestleMania match. Because it’s live TV, I was jumping hurdles, I’m supposed to be the EST. What if I trip? What do I do now? How do I fix this? I can’t do the EST anymore. Having to pick up Otis, I’m like, what?"

It says a lot that Belair was more nervous about lifting the Alpha Academy star without a crowd present, over headlining WrestleMania, the pinnacle of any wrestler's career.

If you take any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.